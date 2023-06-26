Person Pulled From DC Apartment Fire Dies In Hospital (Developing)

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Monday, June 26, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 700 block of Brandywine Street SE, where there were reports of smoke coming from a residence.

One person was rescued from the apartment and was rushed to an area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, which later led to the resident's death, the agency announced later on Monday morning.

The victim's age and identity were not released as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to officials, there were no residents displaced, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.