Panhandler Who Attacked Elderly Pair Gets Prison Time For Beating Them With Victim's Cane In DC

District resident Alexander Adams, 35, was sentenced to 96 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in December to two counts of aggravated assault of a senior citizen.

His sentence comes after he violently assaulted 78-year-old John Hopkins and then 79-year-old Claudia Hopkins outside Giant in the 3700 block of Newark Street NW, likely leaving the latter with permanent damage.

According to prosecutors, at around 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2022, Adams randomly approached the pair and asked them for five dollars. When John Hopkins gave him one dollar, Adams exclaimed "that is not enough" and punched him in the face, causing him to fall.

Adams then took Hopkins' cane and began beating Claudia Hopkins with it, striking her head and body, causing her to fall back and hit her head on the concrete.

The assault was witnessed by DC Fire and Rescue Service personnel who happened to be sitting at a red light near the grocery store at the time and they were able to rush her to the hospital, while members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrested Adams around the corner from the Giant.

"As a result of the attack, Mrs. Hopkins suffered numerous injuries including a concussion, a brain bleed, swelling on the brain, altered mental state and cognitive deficits," officials said. "Mrs. Hopkins suffers from severe cognitive decline to this day and will likely never recover."

According to an NBC Washington report Adams' father previously said that he is bipolar and spent time inside a DC jail before the assault on the Hopkins.

