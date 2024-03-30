The Metropolitan Police Department detailed the events that resulted in a fatal crash on Friday morning in Northeast DC, though the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police say that at 6:50 a.m. on March 29, a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck was heading north on the interstate and approaching the Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue exit when the crash happened.

The initial investigation found that the truck drove onto the right shoulder of the roadway and struck the guard rail. As the driver attempted to merge back into the travel lane, they lost control and veered to the left of the roadway, striking the cement jersey wall.

According to investigators, the truck then climbed the wall, striking a southbound Toyota Camry, before coming to a stop on top of the jersey wall and bursting into flames.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger was pulled from the truck by a Sixth District officer and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

"When the jersey wall was pushed outward into the southbound lanes of I-295, a Dodge Ram 3500 was unable to avoid the jersey wall and struck it," investigators said. "The driver and three passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries."

The pick-up driver's identity has not been released by the police. The Driver of the Toyota was uninjured. It remains under investigation.

