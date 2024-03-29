Fatal Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-295 In Northeast DC Under Investigation

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to a stretch of the interstate near Benning Road NE shortly before 7 a.m. on March 29, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with one on that went up in flames.

One person was killed in the fiery crash after becoming entrapped inside the vehicle, and three others were evaluated at the scene by paramedics before declining additional treatment.

Several lanes were closed in the area as crews battled the car fire and investigated the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

