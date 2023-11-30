Police Searching For Two Accused Of Carjacking Agent's FBI Vehicle In Northeast DC (Video)

Officials say that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, two Black men (pictured above) approached the agent at gunpoint in the 100 block of 12th Street NE as he was getting his FBI vehicle, and they proceeded to flee the area.

The pair didn't get far, according to investigators, and the official vehicle was recovered about an hour later later a mile away on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, federal authorities are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down the two men.

The latest carjacking continues a troubling trend that has seen the number of reported incidents rising by 77 percent year-to-date as of Thursday, Nov. 30, including three on Wednesday. There have been 160 carjacking arrests made, with the bulk of them reported among children between the ages of 12 and 17, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A $10,000 reward - possibly with more on the way - has been offered for information that leads to the apprehension of the two armed carjackers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the pair can contact the FBI's Washington Field Office by calling (202) 278-2000 or MPD at (202) 727-9099.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.