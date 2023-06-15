NFL Star From DC, Malik Gant, Found Dead At 25

Gant was reportedly found dead on Thursday, May 25 in Miami, FL, his family said in a statement. He was 25 years old.

A GoFundMe page launched for the Gant family had raised more than $3,000 as of Wednesday, June 14.

"Malik was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma, and unwavering spirit," the campaign says. "He will be remembered as a loving son, a cherished brother, a devoted grandson, a valued teammate, and a dear friend to countless individuals. His memory will forever live on in our hearts."

Gant graduated from H.D. Woodson High School in Washington DC and went on to play football at Marshall University.

The cause of death was under investigation.

