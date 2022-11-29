Small Fire At Pentagon City Metro Station Sparks Smoke Concerns, Temporary Train Suspensions

Some trains were temporarily delayed or nearly canceled between the Reagan Washington National Airport and Arlington Cemetery due to a smoke fire at the Pentagon City station in Arlington that led to a smoky situation.

Crews from the Arlington County Fire Department responded to the station shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, where there was a report of smoke in the building, officials said.

Upon arrival, crews were able to locate a small trash fire that was quickly extinguished and firefighters to ventilate smoke from the area before officials gave the "all-clear" to reopen all trains and resume normal operations.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the small trash fire near track 1.

