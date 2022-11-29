Contact Us
Small Fire At Pentagon City Metro Station Sparks Smoke Concerns, Temporary Train Suspensions

Zak Failla
File:Pentagon Metro Station
File:Pentagon Metro Station Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Regie

Some trains were temporarily delayed or nearly canceled between the Reagan Washington National Airport and Arlington Cemetery due to a smoke fire at the Pentagon City station in Arlington that led to a smoky situation.

Crews from the Arlington County Fire Department responded to the station shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, where there was a report of smoke in the building, officials said.

Upon arrival, crews were able to locate a small trash fire that was quickly extinguished and firefighters to ventilate smoke from the area before officials gave the "all-clear" to reopen all trains and resume normal operations.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the small trash fire near track 1.

