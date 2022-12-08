Police ID Driver Crushed To Death By Steel Beams Being Transported Through Northeast DC

New information has been released by Metropolitan Police investigators after a truck driver was killed when the cargo he was shipping shifted and crushed him to death.

Richard William Farmer, 49, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was killed on Monday, Dec. 5 on Queens Chapel and Bladensburg Road in Northeast DC, according to police.

The initial investigation determined that shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Monday morning, Farmer was driving a 1998 International semi-truck with a 53-foot trailer north in the 2000 block of Bladensburg Road when he made an abrupt stop at a red light at the intersection of Queens Chapel Road.

Police say that as the vehicle stopped short, its load of steel beams shifted, the nylon straps broke, and the steel beams entered the back of the cab of the truck, striking Farmer.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene, and Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. His body was then shipped to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.