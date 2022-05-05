Contact Us
More Than 20 Weapons Seized From Virginia Man's Bag At Reagan National Airport

David Cifarelli
The various weapons recovered from a Virginia man's carry-on
Everyone knows not to play with knives – but one man from Virginia clearly didn't get the memo when he recently tried to board a plane. 

Officers uncovered 23 prohibited weapons from the Alexandria man's carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, May 4, the TSA said on their website

The weapons consisted of various knives including scalpels, a switch blade, one dagger, a pair of brass knuckles and several martial arts throwing knives, the TSA said. The man was later issued a citation by airport police. 

"TSA would have had no issue had all 23 of these items been packed in a checked bag," the agency added, "but passengers certainly cannot carry these types of weapons into the cabin of an aircraft."

The TSA also mentioned the man could have avoided this happening by downloading their app that tells passengers what they can and can't bring onboard an aircraft. 

"That would have sharpened his knowledge as to what can and cannot go into a carry-on bag," the TSA concluded. 

