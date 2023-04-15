Man Struck, Killed By Metro Train In Arlington; Service Temporarily Suspended (DEVLOPING)

One person was killed on Saturday morning after being struck by a train, Metro Transit Police announced.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, members from the department were called to the Pentagon City Metro Station in Arlington, where a man was struck by a train in a tunnel, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, cameras in the area who’d the victim willingly walking into the tunnel before he was fatally struck by the train.

While police investigated, service was suspended at Pentagon City and shuttle buses were called in to assist travelers.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

