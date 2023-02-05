JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash

Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.

John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost control and struck a tree along Route 259, according to university officials and authorities.

All three students were 19-year-old sophomore students. Two other victims were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

"These three young men will always be remembered as Dukes and will forever be in our hearts," university officials said in an update.

Pi Beta Chi in an Instagram post regarding "several of our friends" who were in a tragic accident."

"Trouty and Ferg were our brothers and best friends," one person commented. "They were the most kindhearted guys you’ll ever meet. They never failed to make you laugh and were always there for you when you needed them the most."

"Nick Troutman and Luke Fergusson were great brothers and even greater friends," another said. "They constantly gave to others without expecting anything in return. Their generosity and kindness are what made these two some of the greatest people to have met. No matter how much time may pass, we will all love and embrace every moment spent with them."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.