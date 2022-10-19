Investigative Journalist Missing Since FBI Raid Of Virginia Home For Classified Docs: Reports

An Emmy Award-winning ABC News investigative journalist has gone missing after the FBI raided his Virginia home to seize classified information, according to multiple reports.

James Gordon Meek, 52, has not been seen publicly since a massive FBI raid of his Arlington home in the 2300 block of Columbia Pike in April, first cited by a new Rolling Stone article released this week.

During the raid, investigators reportedly sought classified documents that Meek was allegedly in possession of. The nature of the documents has not been made clear.

The magazine reports that since the raid, Meek "has made himself scarce," and none of his neighbors have seen him, with his high-end apartment remaining vacant. Seek also abruptly resigned from ABC.

Meek's last tweet was sent on Wednesday, April 27 in response to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Despite the raid, which was reportedly approved by a federal magistrate judge in the Virginia Eastern District Court, Meek has not been charged with any crimes.

In a statement, Meek’s lawyer Eugene Gorokhov reportedly said that his client “is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents.”

“If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing,” the statement continues. “The allegations in your inquiry are troubling for a different reason: they appear to come from a source inside the government.

“It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation. We hope that the DOJ promptly investigates the source of this leak.”

Meek's whereabouts remain unknown. Neither ABC News nor the FBI has issued a comment, according to the New York Post.

The complete Rolling Stone report can be read here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.