Homeless Man Accused Of Assaulting Congresswoman In DC Apartment Elevator: Police

Police say that a homeless man is in custody after assaulting a Congresswoman in the elevator of her Washington, DC apartment building on Thursday.

Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, 26, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with simple assault following an attack on Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday, Feb. 9 inside an H Street building in Northeast, DC.

According to a police report, Craig reported seeing her alleged attacker in the lobby acting erratically before the assault.

She reportedly said “good morning” to Hamlin before entering the elevator to go to her apartment. He then reportedly entered the same elevator and began to randomly do push-ups.

The Congresswoman was then allegedly punched in the chin and had her neck grabbed before using hot coffee to help her get loose of Hamlin. Officers responded to the scene, but a canvas of the area did not immediately lead to the apprehension of Craig's assailant.

Hamlin was ultimately identified as a suspect and he was taken into custody by members of the Metropolitan Police Department without incident.

Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe said on Thursday that there is no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

“This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC,” he wrote in a statement. “(She) defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.

“Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault,” Coe continued. “(She) is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

