Attack On Congresswoman In DC Apartment Building 'Not Politically Motivated:' Chief Of Staff

A Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering after being assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, DC apartment building, her Chief of Staff said on Thursday.

Rep. Angie Craig was reportedly attacked on Thursday, Feb. 9 inside the building, but was able to fend off her assailant and report the incident to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a police report, Craig reported seeing her alleged attacker in the lobby acting erratically before the assault.

She reportedly said “good morning” to the man before entering the elevator to go to her apartment. The man then entered the same elevator and began to randomly do push-ups.

The Congresswoman was then allegedly punched in the chin and had her neck grabbed before using hot coffee to help her make her great escape. Officers responded to the scene immediately, but a canvas of the area did not lead to the apprehension of a suspect.

Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe said that there is no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

“This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC,” he wrote in a statement. “(She) defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.

“Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault,” Coe continued. “(She) is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

