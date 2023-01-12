Ex-Playboy Model From Virginia Kelsey Turner Sentenced For Killing Psychiatrist

A Virginia native and former Playboy model was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday after taking a plea deal in the 2019 murder of a California psychiatrist, multiple reports state.

Norfolk native Kelsey Turner was sentenced between 10 and 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for the Las Vegas murder of Dr. Thomas Burchard, a psychiatrist that she had an alleged transactional relationship with.

Dr. Thomas Burchard, 71, was found dead in the back of a vehicle that he had allegedly paid for Turner to have after he reportedly tried to end the relationship with Turner and cut her off financially.

Prosecutors alleged that Turner instructed her then-boyfriend, Jon Dennison, to kill Burchard. Dennison then allegedly beat Burchard to death and stuffed his body in the trunk of the vehicle.

After Burchard's death, Turner continued to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the doctor to pay for her bills.

Turner will be eligible for parole in 10 years.

