Driver Killed After Failing To Negotiate Curve In Southeast DC: MPD

One person was killed shortly after midnight on Friday morning when a driver lost control of a truck and hopped a curb onto a sidewalk in Southeast DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Chantice Cole, 35, of Southeast DC, has been identified as the victim killed at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Friday March 31 following a crash in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue.

Police say that the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Alabama Avenue SE near the intersection of Jasper Street when the truck failed to navigate the curve and went flying onto the east sidewalk.

The vehicle continued until it struck a tree and electrical box, ultimately coming to a final rest in a grassy area nearby.

Officials said that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene, where Cole was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

