DC Woman Who Repeatedly Head-Butted US Deputy In Court Sentenced To Prison Time: DOJ

Federal authorities say that a Washington, DC woman will spend more than a year behind bars for assaulting a Deputy US Marshal during a separate court proceeding earlier this year.

Annabelle Liebsch, 38, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with all but 18 months suspended pending the completion of 18 months probation after being found guilty by a jury in September of felony assault of a police officer.

Liebsch was sentenced this week by Judge Jason Park.

According to federal prosecutors, on May 2, Liebsch was physically present in a Superior Court courtroom before Judge Thomas Motley, in a criminal hearing, however, at the conclusion of that hearing, Motley ordered that she would remain detained.

In response, Liebsch stated that she would like to “defect” and became defiant.

Liebsch proceeded to get up from her defense table, walked to the back of the courtroom, and ignored the judge's orders to return to her seat. When she refused, a Deputy US Marshal and Court Security Officer in the courtroom attempted to calm and restrain her.

According to prosecutors, those efforts continued into a small vestibule behind the courtroom, at which point Liebsch repeatedly head-butted the marshal, leaving him bleeding with a “severe laceration” that required five staples at an area hospital.

Liebsch has been in custody since.

