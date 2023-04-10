Bunnies Blasted By Blow Darts Under Investigation In Arlington

The search is on for the psychos who have been targeting rabbits with blow darts and projectiles in Arlington.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington issued an alert on Monday, April 10 advising that at least two bunnies were found in the 700 and 800 blocks of North Barton Street earlier this month with what appears to be blow darts stuck to their body.

One was struck through the head area, while the other was hit on its side.

Animal Control Officers responded to the calls and are actively working to set humane traps in different areas in an attempt to catch the rabbits so they can be treated, evaluated, and taken to an emergency Wildlife Center for medical care.

According to officials, this is the second time in the past year that the Welfare League discovered the use of projectiles or blow darts on wildlife in Arlington.

“This behavior will not be tolerated here in Arlington,” Animal Control Chief Jennifer Toussaint said. “This is an act of animal cruelty. We put so much time and emphasis on teaching tolerance and harmonious coexistence with local wildlife in an effort to prevent acts such as this.

“When groups, associations, or organizations teach intolerance for living things or scapegoat animals for human created conflicts, our wildlife pays the price.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Animal Control immediately by calling (703) 931-9241.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.