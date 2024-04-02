Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 51°

Neck-Tatted Falls Church Man Assaults Officer After Arlington Fight: Cops

A 27-year-old man attacked a police officer arresting him following a fight in Arlington Saturday, March 30, authorities said.

Anforne Golden 

Photo Credit: Arlington County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Anforne Golden of Falls Church had gotten into a physical fight with another individual around 5:05 p.m. on N. Stuart Street at Wilson Boulevard, bringing police to the scene, Arlington police said.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. During the course of the investigation, Golden was identified as someone involved in the fight and arrested at Ballston Metro.

While in custody, Golden became aggressive, assaulted a police officer and made threats. He was charged with Assault on Police, Malicious Wounding and Obstruction of Justice (x3).

