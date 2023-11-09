Murder Suspect Who Torched Southeast DC Home During Standoff With Police Indicted: Feds

Sherman Holley, who put Metropolitan Police officers through the paces earlier this year, is facing federal charges in connection to the January murder of 53-year-old James Brooks, Jr. and torching a home while attempting to evade arrest.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 15, Holley repeatedly stabbed Brooks in the torso - killing him -while the two were walking through an alleyway near the home he had been staying in the 200 block of 37th Street SE, though neither he nor Brooks had a known address at the time.

Holley then fled the area, but returned to the home the next day, where he was met by police.

He did not go down quietly.

Prosecutors say that Holley barricaded himself inside the home when officers arrived, leading to an hours-long standoff that ended with him setting the house on fire before surrendering.

At the time of the incident, officials noted that the 46-year-old was on pretrial release and was facing another felony charge in Washington, DC. He's been detained in custody since his arrest for the murder on Jan. 16 by Metropolitan Police officers.

Holley was charged in the indictment with:

First-degree premeditated murder while armed;

Arson;

Resisting arrest;

"Related offenses."

