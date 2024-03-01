Multi-Vehicle Crash Sends One Car Into Southeast DC Building

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded at around 1 p.m. on March 1 to the area of Marion Barry Avenue and MLK Jr. Avenue SE, where there was a reported crash involving at least three vehicles, one of which struck the front of an apartment building.

Officials say that paramedics were evaluating four people involved in the incident, all of whom were able to safely get out of their vehicles.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

More details are expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.