MPD Officer Fired Shots At Dog During Attack That Hospitalized Toddler In DC: Police

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, where there was a report of an animal attack involving the child.

During the incident, the responding officer discharged his weapon toward the dog to help defuse the situation.

According to police, a toddler was treated and taken by paramedics to an area hospital for evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog was placed in the custody of Humane Rescue Alliance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.