MPD Officer Fired Shots At Dog During Attack That Hospitalized Toddler In DC: Police

An investigation has been launched in Northeast DC following a dog attack that left a toddler hospitalized, police say.

A Metropolitan Police officer fired his gun during the dog attack.

A Metropolitan Police officer fired his gun during the dog attack.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, where there was a report of an animal attack involving the child.

During the incident, the responding officer discharged his weapon toward the dog to help defuse the situation.

According to police, a toddler was treated and taken by paramedics to an area hospital for evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog was placed in the custody of Humane Rescue Alliance.

