Mother Enlisted Son For Aggravated Assault After Argument With Man In Southeast DC Apartment

Tiaquana Chandler, 42, was found guilty following a four-day trial in Superior Court for her role in escalating a disagreement in March that led to the assault of a man who required emergency surgery after her son shot him in the thigh.

Prosecutors say that on March 28, a man got into an argument with Chandler inside an apartment on 13th Place SE that prompted her to storm out, but she then returned a short time later with her son, Donnell Tucker, who was armed with a gun.

Together, they assaulted the man, leaving him with lacerations that required 14 staples and stitches to close. During the attack, officials say that Tucker also pistol-whipped him and shot him in the leg, causing a fracture that required surgery.

The nature of the disagreement was not released by federal officials.

Chandler was convicted of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault while armed, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence

She was released pending her sentencing in January.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.