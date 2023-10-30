Missing 13-Year-Old Was Last Seen In Northeast DC Uber Ride, Police Say

Concerns are on the rise for friends and family of a missing 13-year-old who was last seen inside an Uber ride in Northeast DC on Sunday night.

An alert has been issued by the Metropolitan Police Department regarding Ronnie Lyons, Jr., who was last spotted in the rideshare at the intersection of New York Avenue and Jersey Avenue NE and was reported missing at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Lyons was described as having a light complexion, being 4-foot-8 weighing around 65 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black hoodie, blue pants, and gray New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Lyons or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the department's Youth and Family Services Division by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

