Maryland Man Who Savagely Assaulted Friend On DC Metro Platform Convicted By Jury

Darrell Jones, 49, of Beltsville, was found guilty by a jury this week in connection to the stabbing of Wayne Pitt at the Anacostia Metro Station in Washington, DC last April.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on April 7, 2022, Jones arrived at the station with Pitt, both intoxicated, and the pair spent more than an hour on the Metro station platform, according to court documents.

At one point, Jones pulled out a folding knife and began attacking Pitt, knocking him to the ground and swinging the knife at him 20 times.

Pitt was cut nine times and suffered stab wounds to his chest, sternum, abdomen and hand, a punctured lung and several injuries that required immediate surgery.

A Metro Transit police officer was able to intervene, ordered Jones to drop the knife, and when he cocked back his arm as if to throw the weapon, the officer shot him once and he was taken into custody.

Jones was found guilty of:

Assault with intent to kill while armed;

Aggravated assault while armed;

Carrying a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

