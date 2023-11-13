Security Guard From Maryland Drove Toward Teen, Shot Him At Vacant Arlington Marriott: Police

Ahmed Namnoom, 53, of Laurel, was working as a security guard on the in the 1400 block of Langston Boulevard, when he noticed a group of teens walking toward the former Key Bridge Marriott property on Langston Boulevard in Arlington on Sunday, Nov. 12, Arlington County police said.

Namnoom drove his vehicle toward a then took out a gun and fired it, striking a teen, Arlington County police said. The teen was found by medics on N. Lynn Street and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Namnoom was charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.