Maryland Gunman Who Shot Man In The Head During DC Dispute Gets 12 Years In Prison: Feds

Hyattsville resident Jamaarr Morgan has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of Jacques Russ in the unit block of 61st Street NE in December 2021.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 14, 2021, Morgan ran into Russ as he was heading to work, and after coming into contact, shot him in the head before fleeing at the scene. Russ' body was found lying in the street by a passerby, who alerted the Metropolitan Police Department.

DC Fire and EMS were called to the scene, where Russ was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Morgan, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in July last year to voluntary manslaughter by armed after being arrested for premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

He had faced up to 180 months in prison. A judge also ordered that he serve five years of supervised release.

