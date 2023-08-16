Man's Body Recovered In Water Near Chain Bridge In Northwest DC (Developing)

On Wednesday afternoon, DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the area along with DC and US Park police crews where there was a report of a person in the water, prompting a massive search.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, officials say that despite their best efforts, they eventually located a person submerged in the water who was pronounced dead at the scene after being brought to shore.

No information about the man's name or age was released by officials late on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.