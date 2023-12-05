Man Linked To Arlington Home Explosion Has Questionable Social Media History: Reports

James Yoo, 56, who officials said lived in the North Burlington Street duplex, was named by Arlington Police Chief Andy Penn as a possible suspect who deployed a flare gun nearly three dozen times Monday evening, Dec. 4.

According to multiple reports, Yoo was active on social media and made several posts, including one since-deleted LinkedIn post, which included claims about his neighbors spying on him, referring to his ex-wife as a "witch," and rants about racial issues in America.

He also reportedly has a lengthy history of lawsuits that were largely determined to be unfounded in and out of court.

According to officials, Yoo had a history of making complaints to the FBI about frauds he perceived were being committed against him, though FBI Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg would not go into detail about those complaints.

Human remains recovered at the scene are now being investigated as officials work to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

In total, approximately 10 nearby houses were impacted by the explosion, and all are being assisted by county officials, who set up a reception center that will remain open to those affected.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

