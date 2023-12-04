Arlington Home Explosion: What We Know (Video)

As officers were getting ready to execute a search warrant at the home of a suspect who had fired a flare gun on the 800 block of N. Burlington Street, he discharged a several rounds around 8:40 p.m., Arlington County police said.

Then, an explosion occurred, police said.

A heavy police presence is expected, and firefighters were working to put out the blaze as of 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

