Police Issue Preliminary Statement On Home Explosion, Standoff In Arlington (Updated)

An otherwise quiet afternoon was punctuated at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 when officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to the 800 block of North Burlington Street, where there was reports of shots fired, investigators say.

They could not have expected what transpired.

According to police investigators, a person discharged a flare gun between 30 and 40 times inside his home and into the surrounding neighborhood, resulting in a massive spectacle that caught widespread attention.

During the investigation, officers attempted to make contact with the homeowner over the phone and through loudspeakers, though he did not respond and remained barricaded inside the residence.

While officers attempted to execute a search warrant during the standoff, the homeowner fired several rounds from a different gun inside the home, though no injuries were initially reported.

An explosion was reported in the home shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, which remains under investigation. The flames were corralled before 10:30 p.m., though three officers suffered minor injuries.

Some elected officials took to social media following the incident, including Del. Patrick Hope,

“For all who are checking in- my family and I are fine but our house shook and we could see the flames from our front yard,” he wrote on X. “Thank you @ArlingtonVaPD @ArlingtonVaFD who are on the scene of a very dangerous situation tonight.”

No information about the suspect involved has been released.

The investigation into the incident remains active.

Check Daily Voice or updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.