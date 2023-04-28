Man Beat 3-Month-Old Baby To Death In Arlington: Police

Jerard Hargrove was home with the bbay girl on Sept. 1, 2022, around 7:20 a.m., when he told authorities he had found her unresponsive, the Arlington County Police Department said.

Medics treated the infant on scene before transporting her to an area hospital, where she remained hospitalized until she died on Oct. 8, 2022.

In April 2023, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide with cause being complications of blunt force injury to the head. Indictments for Hargrove were subsequently presented to and returned by a grand jury.

Hargrove was charged with Homicide and two counts of Child Abuse/Neglect (x2). He was being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The relationship between Hargrove and the baby was not immediately made public.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.

