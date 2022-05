We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in Northern Virginia.

- Nicecream: 2831 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201

- The Dairy Godmother: 2310 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301

- Pops Old Fashioned Ice Cream: 109 King St Alexandria, VA 22314

- Sugar Mama's: 11208 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22030

