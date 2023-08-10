Knife-Wielding Man At Large After Sexually Abusing Woman In Southeast DC, Police Say

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday as they attempt to locate a wanted suspect who engaged in an unwanted forced sexual act and remains on the run.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 1100 block of 2nd Street SE to investigate a reported sexual assault.

Police say that the suspect approached his victim with a knife in the hallway of an apartment building. He then forced himself on the victim and fled.

The wanted man was described as being a Black man between 20 and 60 years old who was approximately 5-foot-7. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black ski mask.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

