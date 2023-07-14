DC Is Hottest Place To Be For Ice Cream: New Report

With "National Ice Cream Day" (Sunday, July 16) right around the corner and the temperatures throughout the region rising, the nation's capital ranks in the top 10 for those looking for a tasty frozen treat.

LawnStarter, an upstart company that has been featured in national press, DC is the ninth best city for ice cream lovers, sandwiched between Honolulu and Orlando.

The top ten, according to the report:

Miami;

San Francisco;

New York;

Los Angeles;

Philadelphia;

St. Louis;

Las Vegas;

Honolulu;

Washington, DC;

Orlando.

The next closest on the list in the DMV region were Alexandria (40), Baltimore (56), Norfolk (99), and Newport News (162).

To determine the rankings, LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities in the country on ice cream, froyo, and gelato. They also considered ice cream awards and consumer ratings among 10 total metrics that were considered.

Pollsters noted that in DC, ice cream lovers prefer gelato to frozen yogurt, and it has the third-best access to gelaterias. The city was dinged for its lack of award-winning ice cream spots, though it ranked among the most popular for residents.

According to Eater, these are the top spots for ice cream in the DC area:

Moorenko's Ice Cream Cafe on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring;

on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring; Mount Desert Island Ice Cream on Mt. Pleasant Street NW in DC;

on Mt. Pleasant Street NW in DC; Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream on 14th Street NW in DC;

on 14th Street NW in DC; Happy Ice Cream on 17th Street NW in DC;

on 17th Street NW in DC; Thomas Sweet on P Street in DC;

on P Street in DC; Dolci Gelati in DC, Old Town, and Takoma Park;

in DC, Old Town, and Takoma Park; The Creamery at Union Market on 5th Street NE in DC;

at Union Market on 5th Street NE in DC; Van Leeuwen Ice Cream on Morse Street NE in DC.

The complete LawnStarter report can be found here, while the Eater DC ranking is here.

