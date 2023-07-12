Driver Fleeing From Secret Service Kills Pedestrian In DC: Police

A suspect is being sought by the US Secret Service — the officers of which he was trying to evade — during a fatal crash that took place on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

The driver was initially stopped due to an expired registration. The incident happened feet from the Washington Memorial.

Lt. Paul Mayhair of the US Secret Service Uniformed Division said that officers attempted to stop the driver, who initially acquiesced, but then sped away on 17th Street, through a red light and struck several people in the crosswalk at the intersection.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed that one of the men struck by the hit-and-run driver died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Police are now attempting to locate the driver. No information about the victim has been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

