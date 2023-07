The crash happened in the southbound lanes between Shirlington Circle and King Street around 1:30 p.m.

HazMat crews were called to the scene as other responders brought the truck upright.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the highway reopened around 4 p.m.

