Gunman Who Shot Scooter Rider Unprovoked Eight Times In Northeast DC Charged In Federal Court

Antron Belk. has been indicted by a Superior Court grand jury charging him with multiple offenses that include assault with the intent to kill while armed after targeting a man on a scooter in February 2023.

According to court documents, on Feb. 25 last year, Belk was driving a stolen black Kia Optima with two other passengers and pulled up next to the victim who was riding a scooter on Quarles Street NE.

Prosecutors say that Belk got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim before driving away. Approximately 30 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

Surveillance video captured his travel until Belk and his passengers were seen heading into a residential building.

The victim survived the shooting but sustained at least eight gunshot wounds, including two in the face area.

The eight-count indictment charges Belk with:

Assault with intent to kill while armed;

Assault with intent to murder while armed;

Aggravated assault while armed;

Three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle during a crime of violence;

Carrying a pistol without a license.

A judge ordered that Belk be held without bond pending his trial.

