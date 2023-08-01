Friends Mourn Beloved Family Member Stabbed To Death In Southeast DC

Antoine Ealey, 43, of Southeast DC has been identified as the man who was fatally stabbed by 35-year-old Daniel Chapman, who has been charged with murder.

The fatal incident was reported at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Saturday July 22 in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square.

Following his death, support and well wishes have poured in for the popular plumber.

One friend put together a photo montage of Ealey following his death.

