Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Friends Mourn Beloved Family Member Stabbed To Death In Southeast DC

Friends and family of a beloved man killed in Southeast DC are in mourning after he was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Antoine Ealey
Antoine Ealey Photo Credit: Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Antoine Ealey, 43, of Southeast DC has been identified as the man who was fatally stabbed by 35-year-old Daniel Chapman, who has been charged with murder.

The fatal incident was reported at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Saturday July 22 in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square.

Following his death, support and well wishes have poured in for the popular plumber.

One friend put together a photo montage of Ealey following his death.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE