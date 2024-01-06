'Frantic' 911 Call Leads To Reunion Of Mother, 4-Month Old Taken In Stolen Vehicle: MPD

At around 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson said that the department received a "frantic" 911 call from a mother who said that her white Jeep had been stolen in the 3000 block of M Street NW with her infant daughter in a car seat in the back of the vehicle.

Less than an hour later, officials say that the baby was found still in her car seat in the 1500 block of 28th Street SE after residents received a knock at the door and found the child on the porch.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called in to evaluate the girl, who had no injuries, Robinson said, noting that the agency was prepared to issue an Amber Alert before she was found.

"We received a 911 call from the mother, and it was frantic, of her vehicle being stolen with a 4-month-old child inside," he added. "As any parent would have called in that manner, it was quite frantic, and a call to service was made."

Robinson added that it's imperative - especially during the winter months - that car owners don't leave their vehicles running unattended when they look to warm them up.

"In DC we often see it ... Individuals leave cars idling and people jump in and steal them when they're idling," he said. "Unfortunately, there was a 4-month-old child this time, but the important thing is that she's reunited with her mom."

The Jeep is still missing.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle or car thief has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

