Fractured Skull Among Injuries Suffered By Girl Struck By DUI Driver In DC: Officials

Five-year-old Baby Raci suffered a broken shoulder, hip, and a fractured skull, after being struck by Thaniyyah Veney's vehicle on the 3200 block of 4th Street, SE on Saturday, July 8, according to DC Metro police and Council Member Trayon White.

Raci became trapped under Veney's Ford 500 after she struck a parked sedan, swerved over to the left side of the street and hopped a curb around 1:10 p.m., police said. Firefighters freed Raci, who was airlifted to Children's National Hospital.

The girl's dad was also hospitalized for treatment.

Veney was found in a nearby alley, and subsequently arrested for DUI, Reckless Driving, Leaving after Colliding, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

