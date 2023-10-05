Florida Fugitive Barricaded In Arlington Home Slapped With Host Of Charges

Officers from the Arlington Police Department were called to the 2300 block of North Powhatan Street to investigate a report of "suspicious circumstances," after Dania Beach resident Vivian Vann was caught breaking into an area home, police say.

The 52-year-old refused to exit the property when demanded by officers, and the standoff continued until they were able to breach the home and took Vann into custody.

When she was searched, officers recovered multiple fake IDs, credit cards, and other documents related to her alleged fraud.

Further investigation also found that Vann had entered a home in the 1400 block of South Quincy Street earlier in the day without permission.

Vann was arrested and charged with:

Burglary;

Unlawful entry;

Two counts of possession of a fake ID;

Four counts of identity theft;

Five counts of forgery;

Obtaining money by false pretenses;

Two counts of grand larceny of an auto;

Procuring a vehicle with the intent to defraud.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vann is scheduled to appear back in court in December. She reportedly has a history of subterfuge and has arrests in Pennsylvania and other states for fraud incidents.

