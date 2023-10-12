Fast-Moving Fire Reaches Roof Of Building In Southeast DC (Photos)

At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, DC Fire and EMS personnel were working in the 300 block of 11th Street SE when a fire broke out in a first floor trash chute of a three-story mixed-use apartment building.

Officials say that the fire was sparked in the ductwork of a first floor business and extended up into the attic and roof.

By 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, the fire was reportedly out, though crews remained in the area to check for hot spots and to ensure there were no flare-ups.

There were no injuries reported, and Ii is unclear if any residents will be displaced due to smoke or fire damage to the building.

