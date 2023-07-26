Fall Forecast For Northeast Released By AccuWeather

Longtime meteorologist Paul Pastelok and his team of long-range forecasters say that this year's autumn, which officially kicks off Saturday, Sept. 23, will be coming in hot.

The first few weeks of September will be around 90 degrees in New York City and Philadelphia, with cooler air expected to hit toward the end of the month, according to Pastelok.

With it? Thunderstorms, he said.

Fall's first frost is anticipated to make its debut at the end of October or early November in the Northeast, Pastelok says.

While the Farmer's Almanac has not yet released its winter weather predictions, it did say that "September and October will be cooler, on average, and drier than normal" this year for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Click here for the full forecast from AccuWeather.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.