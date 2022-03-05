Contact Us
Events

Arlington Welcomes First Tesla Dealership: Report

David Cifarelli
Tesla
Tesla Photo Credit: webandi Pixabay

Tesla has opened a 64,000-square-foot dealership in Arlington, ARLNow reports

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the location, Tesla's fourth in Virginia, Tuesday, May 3, the outlet says. 

The new store is expected to employ 20 people with the intention to "grow as needed to meet demand," a company spokesperson told the outlet.

Tesla is located at 2710 South Glebe Road, in Arlington.

Click here to read the full story from ARLNow.

