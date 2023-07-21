Emmy-Nominated Producer From Arlington Admits To Child Porn Scandal

James Gordon Meek, 53, pleaded guilty today to transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material on Friday, July 21, federal officials announced.

Meek used an online messaging platform on his iPhone to send and receive images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and to discuss his sexual interest in children while visiting South Carolina in February 2020, US Attorney Jessica D. Aber said citing court documents.

Some of the images and videos depicted prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12, including an infant being raped. Meek brought the iPhone containing the child sexual abuse material back with him when he returned to Virginia.

Meek, a former ABC employee, also had multiple electronic devices containing images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Meek previously worked on ABC’s “Nightline” and “20/20,” most recently working on “3212 Un-Redacted,” for Hulu. He resigned from ABC News on the day his devices were recovered by investigators at his home,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

