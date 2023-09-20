Drug Dealer Selling Crack Cocaine To Stroke Victim Gets Time For Killing Man's Son In DC: DOJ

It will be 24 years in prison for 24-year-old District resident Shaka Haltiwanger, who was convicted of murdering Anthony Kelley in 2021 in Southeast DC over money he believed his victim's family owed him, federal officials announced.

On Sept. 10, 2021, Kelley, 39, arrived at his father's apartment building to take him to the grocery store after he suffered a stroke and was unable to drive.

However, when he got to his father's apartment, he found Haltiwanger laying in wait on the living room couch, where he had routinely sold crack cocaine to Kelley's father, according to court documents.

Kelley confronted Haltiwanger and forced him out of the apartment, where the argument continued into the hallway and down a stairwell of the building, at which point they separated.

Kelley began walking away, toward the building's front door, at which point, prosecutors say that Haltiwanger took out a 9mm "ghost gun" equipped with a 50-round magazine drum and shot him once in the back before the gun jammed and he fled.

At the time of the shooting, Kelley was on a pretrial release for a pending gun and drug case in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Haltiwanger was arrested in September 2021 and charged with second-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related offenses for the fatal shooting.

He has been detained since he was taken into custody. A judge also ordered that he serve three years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.

