Driver Rescued From Hood Of Car After Crashing Into Potomac River

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, crews were called to the area of Ohio Drive and East Basin Drive in Southwest DC, when a car went off the roadway and into shallow waters, officials said.

When DC Fire and EMS personnel arrived to the shore, they found the driver on top of the hood of the car in the water, waiting to be rescued.

First responders were able to get to the driver, who was uninjured, and they were taken to shore safely. No injuries were reported.

Once rescued, the driver - whose name has not been released - was arrested for driving under the influence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.