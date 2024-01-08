Mostly Cloudy 40°

Driver In Custody After Crashing Into Barrier At White House: Secret Service

A car crashed into a security barrier along 15th Street NW near the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday afternoon, shutting down some roads in the area, a Secret Service spokesperson confirmed.

 Photo Credit: White House Instagram Page
Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the US Secret Service said that a vehicle collided with an exterior gate at the White House complex, and that a driver had been taken into custody.

The cause and manner of the crash are now under investigation.

Photos from the scene show that a gold-colored SUV, likely a Cadillac Escalade crashed into the barrier right under signage advising that it was a restricted area.

During the probe into the crash, traffic was temporarily tied up in the area and at nearby intersections throughout that part of Northwest DC.

No additional details were immediately provided by Guglielmi on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

