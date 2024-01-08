Driver In Custody After Crashing Into Barrier At White House: Secret Service

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the US Secret Service said that a vehicle collided with an exterior gate at the White House complex, and that a driver had been taken into custody.

The cause and manner of the crash are now under investigation.

Photos from the scene show that a gold-colored SUV, likely a Cadillac Escalade crashed into the barrier right under signage advising that it was a restricted area.

During the probe into the crash, traffic was temporarily tied up in the area and at nearby intersections throughout that part of Northwest DC.

No additional details were immediately provided by Guglielmi on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.