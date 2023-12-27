Driver Dead After Plunging Into Anacostia River On Christmas Day (Updated)

Southeast DC resident Michael Jerome Dennis was driving on Monday afternoon, when he lost control, veered over a designated footpath and grass embankment for splash landing in the water, investigators say.

Officers were called to the scene when a witness called the department at around 1:30 to advise that there was a truck submerged near the 700 block of Anacostia Drive SE and the 11th Street Bridge.

The MPD Harbor Patrol and DC Fire and Rescue Dive Team responded and leapt into action, recovering Dennis from the water, but the damage was done and he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are now working to determine the exact cause and manner of Dennis' death. No other injuries were reported.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the department calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

